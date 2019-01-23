A man has been arrested after police say he overdosed with a 5-year-old child in the vehicle on Sunday in Orange Park.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has charged Levoy Bennett, 29, with neglect without great bodily harm and battery on a first responder after they were dispatched to an incident at the Orange Park Mall.

CCSO says that they were called to 1010 Wells Rd. in reference to a child neglect call. When they arrived, they found a green colored Honda Civic sitting in the parking lot with the wipers on with Levoy Bennett in the drivers seat. Deputies say there was a 5-year-old child in the backseat crying.

According to the arrest report, the defendant exited the vehicle in his underwear, fell to the ground, and started to roll around screaming. Deputies say that they believed Levoy Bennett was under the influence of an unknown substance and Fire and Rescue units were called to the scene.

When emergency responders arrived, the defendant was still flailing on the ground and had to be strapped down, CCSO says. He was transported to Orange Park medical Center but kicked an EMT in the groin area along the way which resulted in an additional charge.

The Department of Children and Family Services were contacted in reference to the 5-year-old child.