Deputies: Man charged with murder after deadly St. Augustine incident in 2022

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with murder in relation to a deadly incident that occurred in December 2022.

SJSO Major Crimes Unit arrested David Alan Armstrong, 36, on murder charges Thursday.

Deputies say deputies initially responded to a North Crossroad address in St. Augustine in reference to a 911 call from Armstrong, who advised a woman at the residence was unresponsive. Responding deputies discovered the victim dead and requested MCU response.

After a several month investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Armstrong with murder.

“I’m impressed and proud of the hard work put forth on this case,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick. " Our staff worked around the clock to hold this individual accountable, and hopefully provide some closure for the family and friends of the victim."

There was no additional information available.