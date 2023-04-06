Deputies: Man charged with murder after deadly St. Augustine incident in 2022

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with murder in relation to a deadly incident that occurred in December 2022.
SJSO Major Crimes Unit arrested David Alan Armstrong, 36, on murder charges Thursday.
Deputies say deputies initially responded to a North Crossroad address in St. Augustine in reference to a 911 call from Armstrong, who advised a woman at the residence was unresponsive. Responding deputies discovered the victim dead and requested MCU response.
After a several month investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Armstrong with murder.
“I’m impressed and proud of the hard work put forth on this case,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick. " Our staff worked around the clock to hold this individual accountable, and hopefully provide some closure for the family and friends of the victim."
There was no additional information available.
First Coast News has reached out for more information.