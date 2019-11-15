A man who was arrested for reportedly stealing a vehicle two years ago is behind bars again after he allegedly stole another vehicle hours after he was released from jail, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said its deputies were called to a residential burglary in the northern area of Camden County on Sept. 4, 2017 where someone reported their BMW was stolen. Upon investigating, deputies identified Dequon Jones as the suspect.

In April this year, Jones was arrested in Orange County, Florida and still had the stolen BMW car, deputies said. He was extradited to Camden County on April 15 where he was charged with burglary and motor vehicle theft, according to deputies.

On Nov. 12, Jones was released from jail. Less than two hours later, Jones was arrested again in Woodbine, Georgia for reportedly stealing a truck, deputies say.

Jones reportedly walked about two blocks from the sheriff's office, saw a truck and stole it from workers who were working on a house in Sheriff Jim Proctor's neighborhood, the sheriff's office said.

He drove off in the stolen truck, but was caught a few hundred yards later, deputies say.

"Dequon is either very unlucky, a dumb criminal, likes Camden County jail food, or all of the above," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Friday, Nov. 15.