Deputies are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a person and vehicle of interest who may have information related to a shooting and armed robbery in the Clay County area, according to a Wednesday release by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The woman pictured below is believed to be able to provide deputies with information about an armed robbery and shooting that happened in the 5200 block of Sweat Road in the Green Cove Springs area, according to deputies.

The vehicle or person should not be approached and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 904-213-6662, deputies said. You can also contact Detective J. Smith at 904-463-8311 or contact the Communications Section at 904-264-6512. In order to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Clay County Sheriff's Office