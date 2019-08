Deputies in St. John's County are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they say swiped a pair of designer sunglasses on Monday.

SJSO says that a woman entered a store called Rainbow Shades. After distracting the salesperson, deputies say the woman swiped a pair of $279 Costa Anna sunglasses and walked out with them without paying.

If you are able to identify her or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to reach out to Deputy Stephens at pstephens@sjso.org.