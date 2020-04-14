The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two individuals who reportedly stole over $300 in liquor from the Publix Liquor Store in the Bartram Park area.

Deputies say last Wednesday, two men entered the liquor store at 155 Bartram Market Drive and proceeded to take multiple bottles of liquor worth $312.00 in total value.

The suspects then reportedly passed all points of sale, exited the store and left in a 4-door red car.

The suspects were both wearing black shirts, one suspect was wearing grey shorts, and the other was wearing dark shorts with stripes, deputies say.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please contact Deputy T. Blanton at tblanton@sjso.org.

