Deputies looking for man with active warrant in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an individual who reportedly fled due to an active warrant.

Deputies say last week, Charles Bradley, 23, ran from deputies and while doing so he dropped his cellphone, shirt and a backpack containing his social security card and methamphetamine.

"We know how hard it is to get a replacement card from the social security office and would like to give it back," said the agency on Facebook. "We would also like to talk to him about a June burglary in Interlachen."

Anyone with information on Bradley's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477.