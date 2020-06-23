x
crime

Deputies looking for man in connection to robbery at Dollar General in Orange Park

Deputies say the incident happened at 311 Blanding Boulevard in the Orange Park area
Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help to identify and locate a man believed to have information about a robbery that occurred at the Dollar General.

Deputies say the incident happened at 311 Blanding Boulevard in the Orange Park area. No other information was available to share.

If you see or have any information about this subject please contact Detective Huddleston at (904) 213-6651. 

You can also contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

