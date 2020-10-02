The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported bank robbery in the 2500 block of US-1 South Monday.

Deputies say the suspect entered the bank around 1 p.m. and passed a note implying he was armed and demanded money. No firearm or weapon was displayed, according to SJSO.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late 40 or early 50's and is approximately 6-feet-tall.

As you can see from the picture, he was dressed in all black, including his hat, with a white undershirt.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call 824-8304 or 911. No vehicle description was given.

SJSO