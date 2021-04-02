Deputies looking for 18-year-old in connection to deadly double shooting in Lake City

Deputies say he currently has an active warrant for an unrelated incident and may be accompanied by another juvenile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a person of interest following a shooting incident that left one teen dead and another injured.

Deputies are looking for 18-year-old Clayton Hopkins. CCSO says Hopkins currently has an active warrant for an unrelated incident and may be accompanied by a juvenile who detectives would also like to question regarding this incident.

According to the deputies, the shooting happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the area of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street. The crime scene, in a residential area near a daycare, was cleared just before 10 p.m.

The 17-year-old that died as a result of the shooting has been identified by deputies as Dionne Leslie of Lake City. Another 17-year-old victim was injured and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they were made aware of at least one ATV operating in the area around the time of the shooting. The public is also asked to contact detectives with any information regarding who was operating the ATV.

The Columbia County School district acknowledged that one of the people involved in this shooting is a student and issued a statement Wednesday.

