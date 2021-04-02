Deputies looking for 18-year-old in connection to deadly double shooting in Lake City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a person of interest following a shooting incident that left one teen dead and another injured.
Deputies are looking for 18-year-old Clayton Hopkins. CCSO says Hopkins currently has an active warrant for an unrelated incident and may be accompanied by a juvenile who detectives would also like to question regarding this incident.
According to the deputies, the shooting happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the area of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street. The crime scene, in a residential area near a daycare, was cleared just before 10 p.m.
The 17-year-old that died as a result of the shooting has been identified by deputies as Dionne Leslie of Lake City. Another 17-year-old victim was injured and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives say they were made aware of at least one ATV operating in the area around the time of the shooting. The public is also asked to contact detectives with any information regarding who was operating the ATV.
The Columbia County School district acknowledged that one of the people involved in this shooting is a student and issued a statement Wednesday.
Statement from Columbia County Schools:
"On February 2, 2021, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving a Columbia County Student. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. Columbia County School district is working closely with the Sheriff’s Office. Out of precaution for some of our schools, added security is in place. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not feel Columbia County School District is in any danger. If you have any information that may help with the investigation, you are encouraged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office."