Sheriff: Gas station argument leads to child shot, hospitalized; search underway for 8-time convicted felon

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man in connection to a Saturday morning shooting in eastern Hillsborough County that sent a child to the hospital.

At around 10:05 a.m., authorities say a man later identified as Jontavius Monroe, 33, had an argument with another customer at a CITGO gas station near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Mango Road in Seffner.

After the two exchanged words, surveillance video shows Monroe following the other customer out of the parking lot in his car heading north on nearby Pine Street.

That's when the sheriff's office says Monroe pulled up next to the other customer and shot into their car, hitting the child in the leg.

The child was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

"Not only did this suspect put the lives of the victim and the other customer in danger, but also all those who shared the road with them while this incident took place," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Authorities are currently searching for Monroe. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white T-shirt and black pants. He's believed to be driving a black, four-door BMW 3 Series car.

Monroe is an eight-time convicted felon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Right now, the sheriff's office says he faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, first-degree attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.