ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have released the identities of the two men killed during an apparent murder-suicide in a Treasure Beach community Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

James Raph Kovac, 58, of St. Augustine was identified as the victim in the incident and deputies identified Eric William Hurom 58, of Crescent Beach, as the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Just after 1 p.m., deputies responded to the scene on Villa Verda Road, just off of A1A and found both Kovac and Hurom dead at the scene. An officer on the scene told First Coast News that one man, later identified as Kovac, was found dead in a driveway, and the second man, later identified as Hurom, was found in the street not far from there.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and that it was an isolated incident. The sheriff's office said, "all parties appear to be accounted for in the incident."

Deputies said Kovac does not live in the neighborhood and was believed to be visiting a friend. Hurom is believed to have shot Kovac before then taking his own life, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is still under investigation and at this time, further details have not been released.

