Deputies: Hilliard Circle K manager steals over $6,500 in Florida lottery scratch-off tickets, arrested

HILLIARD, Fla. — A Hilliard man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole nearly $6,600 worth of Florida lottery scratch-off tickets while he was the assistant manager at a Circle K.

On Monday, Jan. 18, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Richard Fonville and charged him with theft of over $5,000.

According to the arrest report, Fonville ran the Circle K at 551726 U.S. Highway 1 in Hilliard in late December, temporarily filling in for the store's regular manager.

When the manager returned, she reviewed the Florida lottery audits and noticed inconsistencies, the report states. She was able to determine that $6,520 worth of scratch-off tickets were stolen, as well as what day and shift the theft occurred, the report says.

The theft reportedly happened over the course of the five days Fonville was working.

After reviewing the surveillance video, the manager said she saw Fonville take the scratchers and scan them to find the winning tickets. When deputies reviewed the video, they said they never saw Fonville pay for the tickets, the report said.

Fonville was immediately fired from his position with Circle K. Managers turned him into the Nassau County Sheriff's Office where deputies reviewed the report and video.

The manager added that the amount Fonville reportedly stole did not include his winnings.