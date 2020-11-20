Deputies give update regarding grisly 2019 Keystone Heights murder

Two people were charged with murder back in September regarding the November 2019 beating death that Clay County investigators have blamed on jealousy.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and investigators held a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a grisly 2019 murder in Keystone Heights

According to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union, two people were charged with murder back in September regarding the November 2019 beating death that Clay County investigators have blamed on jealousy.

With the arrests of Travis Roe, 41, and Caleb Roe, 22, authorities have now charged five people since July with roles in the killing of Stephen D. Perry.

Perry, 34, was attacked on a darkened roadside, tossed in the back of a pickup truck and dumped in Putnam County. He died a week later.

In court filings, investigators have said Perry was killed because Kalvin Roe — charged with murder in July — was jealous about Perry giving Kalvin's girlfriend a pair of shoes for her son.