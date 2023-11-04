Deputies: Foul play suspected after body found in Columbia County

Deputies say they are working to identify the victim. The scene and investigation are still active.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives suspect foul play after a body was found in Putnam County Tuesday afternoon.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a forest road near NE Gumswamp Road West for a report of a body that was found by a citizen.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that there was a dead individual. Detectives believe foul play is suspected.

The CCSO Forensics team and detectives are on scene to investigate further.

“We understand the public’s interest and concern in these types of situations,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “We have a lot of questions we need to answer before we can release further information to the public. We ask for patience and cooperation while we work to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Deputies say they are working to identify the victim. The scene and investigation are still active, and no further details are available for release at this time.