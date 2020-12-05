Deputies: Florida man leads authorities on high-speed chase after armed robbery, carjacking

Authorities caught Trayvone Lewis after he reportedly ran out of gas on I-4 in Volusia County.

A Delray Beach, Florida man is behind bars Tuesday after he reportedly led authorities on a police chase following the multiple crimes he committed across multiple counties, including those on the First Coast, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 8, the victim told authorities he was driving along Interstate 95 at Mile Marker 373 when he noticed a car was following him. The victim said he tried to get away, but when they entered Nassau County, the suspect -- later identified as Trayvone Napoleon Lewis -- bumped the rear of his car, causing him to pull over.

Lewis also pulled over and reportedly told the victim, "give me your keys or I will shoot you." The victim ran away, deputies said.

Lewis reportedly drove away with the victim's phone.

About four hours later, Lewis was involved in a carjacking in Jacksonville at an apartment complex on Saland Way where a black Dodge Charger was stolen, deputies said.

About 30 minutes later, Lewis was reportedly involved in an attempted robbery at a rest area in St. Johns County. Later, a trooper in Flagler County saw the black Dodge Charger going southbound on I-95 at 109 mph and a chase ensued, deputies said.

Lewis reportedly ran out of gas in Volusia County on Interstate 4. He was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail.