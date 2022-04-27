Deputies: Flagler County mother arrested for disciplining child with extension cord

Deputies say she struck her seven-year-old child with an extension cord multiple times for bad behavior.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is out on bond after being charged with felony child abuse for allegedly disciplining her son with an extension cord, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Camer’ae Lateice Hubbert, 30, was arrested on a warrant in Flagler County and now faces a felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm for an alleged incident that took place in her Bunnell home in March.

During an April 7 interview, deputies say it was learned that she struck her seven-year-old child with an extension cord multiple times for bad behavior. Deputies say that it was discovered the child still had visible marks on multiple areas of his body a month later.

According to the arrest report, the child's teachers were tipped off to the abuse after the boy got in trouble at school. The report says the child begged an elementary school employee not to call his mom because he was afraid his mom would hit him with an extension cord.

"This is a traumatic situation for the child," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "While parent’s have the right to appropriately discipline their child, this was a severe beating. We offered the mother assistance during this process and she refused it. Now, we have to do what is necessary to keep her child safe.”