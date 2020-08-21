Deputies: Clay County School employee busted for selling pills on school grounds

The custodian reportedly sold $200 worth of Suboxone pills to an undercover detective at the parking lot of Middleburg High School.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County School District employee was arrested Friday after reportedly selling pills to an undercover detective at Middleburg High School.

Kristen Howard, 30, was a custodian employed by the school district. Deputies say on Wednesday, an undercover detective arranged to meet with Howard in the high school parking lot to buy $200 worth of Suboxone pills, which is typically used to reduce symptoms of opiate addiction and withdrawal.

The detective bought 20 pills from Howard, a news release said.