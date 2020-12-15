Deputies: Clay County school employee arrested on campus for cocaine possession

Detectives say they found a wallet in the driver’s side door that contained a white substance.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an employee with Clay County District Schools for possession of cocaine.

Deputies say Douglas Charles Batchelder, a guardian with Clay County District Schools, was arrested after detectives received information he was involved in the use of illegal narcotics.

Working jointly with the Clay County District Schools Police Department, detectives initially responded to Middleburg High School. While there, a K9 reportedly alerted to Batchelder’s vehicle for the presence of an illegal drug.

Detectives say they found a wallet in the driver’s side door that contained a white substance that field-tested positive as cocaine. Batchelder admitted to ownership of the cocaine discovered inside his vehicle and completed a sworn written statement, according to deputies.

Batchelder was taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Jail.