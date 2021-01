Melissa Lacey was caught on one of the school buses around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office reports.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A Callahan woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to steal a school bus last week.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office reports Melissa Lacey was caught on school bus 450 by deputies around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies say the school bus doors were opened and there was a key in the ignition when they spotted Lacey laying down on the floor of the bus.