FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are serving a high-risk search warrant in the area of Club House Drive Saturday.

The situation is ongoing as of 12:45 p.m.

Deputies say it's in relation to an incident that occurred Friday in the C Section of Palm Coast.