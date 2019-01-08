The St. Johns Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say, stole a power washer from a Walmart near Racetrack Road and I-95.

Deputies say that the man went into the store located at 845 Durbin Pavilion Drive and selected a power washer from the shelf. SJSO says the man then left without attempting to pay for it.

The man left in a red Jeep Patriot with a Florida tag of BZVV76.

SJSO says they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but it sped off.

If you can identify the man seen in the pictures you can call Detective Wilson at 904-295-6159 or email at jwilson@sjso.org.