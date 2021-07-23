St. Johns deputies apprehend Georgia man wanted in connection to murder

Deputies say the vehicle was stopped and the man was safely taken into custody. Deputies later identified the man as Bobby Turner, 33.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. John's County Sheriff's Office apprehended a person Thursday who they say is wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Georgia.

SJSO deputies say they were made aware of a stolen vehicle in the county out of Georgia occupied by a man wanted for murder.

Deputies say the vehicle was found traveling on Racetrack Road Thursday.

Deputies say the vehicle was stopped and the man was safely taken into custody. Deputies later identified the man as Bobby Turner, 33.