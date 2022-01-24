Deputies: Alabama double murder suspect arrested in St. Johns County

"This is yet another example that if you commit a crime no matter where you are from, your journey stops in St. Johns County," said the agency in a Facebook post.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. —

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say is wanted for double murder out of Alabama.

John Peyton Scott III was taken into custody by deputies Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

SJSO deputies say they initially received information that a suspect wanted out of Alabama was believed to be traveling in the area.

Patrol deputies say they began searching for the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies say they located the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver in the area of International Golf Parkway and I-95, where the suspect immediately surrendered.

"This is yet another example that if you commit a crime no matter where you are from, your journey stops in St. Johns County," said the agency in the Facebook post.

WBMA reports that Scott was elevated from a person of interest in the deaths of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and her father, 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwarter Jr. to an 'armed and considered dangerous' suspect before he was arrested.