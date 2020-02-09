Deputies: 21-year-old Palatka woman wanted on multiple warrants

Vidalia Steele is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence and possession of paraphernalia, deputies say.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Palatka woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted to Facebook stating how deputies are searching for 21-year-old Vidalia Steele.

Steele is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence and possession of paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.