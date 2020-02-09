x
Deputies: 21-year-old Palatka woman wanted on multiple warrants

Vidalia Steele is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence and possession of paraphernalia, deputies say.
Vidalia Steele, 21, is wanted on multiple warrants, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 2.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Palatka woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted to Facebook stating how deputies are searching for 21-year-old Vidalia Steele.

Steele is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence and possession of paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information about Steele's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.