Deputies: 21-year-old Palatka woman wanted on multiple warrants

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Palatka woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted to Facebook stating how deputies are searching for 21-year-old Vidalia Steele.
Steele is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence and possession of paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information about Steele's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.