Key evidence could be tossed in case of man accused of killing ex-fiancee

Navy sailor and mom of three Andrea Washington was killed in 2018. Now her ex-fiance, Danny Beard's attorney is challenging the honesty of an officer on the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Questions surrounding a police officer's credibility took center stage in court Friday in a high-profile murder case.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrea Washington, mother of three, was shot to death in her Jacksonville home in 2018. Her ex-fiancé Danny Beard is charged with her murder.

Friday, Beard's attorney challenged the honesty of one Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer's testimony, saying the judge must throw out key evidence in the case. Assistant Public Defender Al Chipperfield says one of the first officers on the scene of Washington's murder is not credible.

"We believe based on all the circumstances that Officer Grunwald was not telling the truth," Chipperfield said.

JSO Officer Kyle Grunwald testified at a hearing in November that he got consent to search and detain Beard. That testimony different than what he included in his report the night of the crime and in his deposition in May 2019.

"The unlikelihood that he would remember facts better, more than two years after a sworn deposition than he did at the deposition," Chipperfield argued as support for his challenge. "... By the time he mentioned consent at the hearing, he knew he was testifying in a hearing where his search had been challenged."

In court transcripts, Grunwald testified memories started “coming back to” him and “popping into his head” shortly before the hearing last November. When asked if he shared these new memories with prosecutors, Grunwald said he had.

"If in fact, they had learned that consent had been given by Mr. Beard, surely they would have notified the defense," Chipperfield said.

A law commonly referred to as “Brady” requires prosecutors turn over any evidence that contradicts the testimony of one of their witnesses. So if Grunwald did tell them his memory had changed, prosecutors would have been required to tell the defense.

But Friday, Assistant State Attorney Cameron French said Grunwald did not share any new memories with prosecutors.

"The first time that the state did hear of that information, to be candid with the court and, of course, defense, is during the hearing that we had before, your honor, on November the 23, 2020," French said.

Whether the officer got consent to search is important because Grunwald found a bloody sock in Beard’s pocket. With the officer's credibility about Beard’s search and detention in question, his attorneys are seeking to suppress much of the evidence in the case.

That includes Beard's statement, a cellphone seized from his vehicle, the information seized from his phone and DNA samples obtained while he was being detained.

First Coast News was not able to reach Grunwald, and JSO declined to comment.