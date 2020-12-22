Deck the Chairs sound, light show equipment stolen

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — A Grinch has appeared in Jacksonville Beach, stealing light and sound equipment necessary for the annual Deck the Chairs display.
According to Kurtis Loftus, the event organizer for Deck the Chairs, someone took the equipment from the site Sunday night. The stolen items include a laptop and other components used to put on the light show each night of the event.
Loftus said he had families waiting to see the light display Monday night, and he had to tell them it wasn't going to happen Monday.
Loftus said he is working to replace the equipment and get the display back up and running hopefully in time for Tuesday evening. The event has not had any issues with vandalism or theft in the past, Loftus said.