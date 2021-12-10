Jacksonville serial killer resentenced to life in prison after his death sentence was tossed out

Paul Durousseau, who was a cab driver at the time, was charged with the deaths of five women when he drove for Gator City Taxi and Shuttle Service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man believed to have murdered five Jacksonville women was re-sentenced to life in prison Friday without the possibility of parole

Paul Durousseau's death sentence was overturned in 2016.

The five murders happened between December 2002 and February 2003.

Durousseau was also convicted of the 1999 murder of Tyresa Mack, who he raped and strangled. He was sentenced to death in 2007.

Durousseau is also linked to several murders in Germany that occurred when he was stationed there with the Army, and the murder of a woman in Georgia.

The state Supreme Court tossed his 2007 death sentence because it was a 10-2 jury verdict, which is illegal under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision.