Death row inmate who confessed to Clay County murder dies in jail

RAIFORD, Fla. — Donald Davidson, who confessed to murdering 35-year-old Roseann Welsh and kidnapping and raping her 10-year-old daughter, has died in jail, a statement by the Florida Department of Corrections says.

He was being held at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida.

Davidson entered a guilty plea in both crimes and was sentenced to death in 2019. A date for his execution had not been set at the time of his death.

A law enforcement source has told First Coast News the death was by suicide. The Department of Correction has not released an official cause of death.

Under Florida law, the district Medical Examiner is required to determine the cause of death for any person who dies in a prison or penal institution, a statement by DOC said.

The incident took place in 2014 in Clay County.

Davidson previously waived his right to a jury trial for the guilt and penalty phases and entered a guilty plea to the attempted rape and subsequent murder of Welsh, and the kidnapping and rape of her daughter.

Davidson, a registered sex offender at the time, had only been out of prison 72 days when the attack occurred.

Given the brutality of the crime, and the fact that Davidson was a registered sex offender at the time of the 2014 attack, Lester said "the appropriate sentence is death."