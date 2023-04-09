Death penalty trial for accused Daytona cop-killer to begin Tuesday

Othal Wallace will be tried in Clay County because the court ruled there was too much pre-trial publicity in Volusia. He is accused of killing Officer Jason Raynor.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection will begin for the trial of a Daytona man accused of killing a police officer Tuesday.

Othal Wallace faces the death penalty, accused of killing Officer Jason Raynor, 26, in Daytona Beach in 2020. The trial has been moved to Clay County after a judge ruled there was too much pre-trial publicity in Volusia County.

Investigators say Raynor was responding to a "suspicious incident" when he approached Wallace's car. They believe he shot Raynor in the head before fleeing the area.

Raynor was rushed to the hospital, but later died.