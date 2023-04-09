Death penalty trial for accused Daytona cop-killer to begin Tuesday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection will begin for the trial of a Daytona man accused of killing a police officer Tuesday.
Othal Wallace faces the death penalty, accused of killing Officer Jason Raynor, 26, in Daytona Beach in 2020. The trial has been moved to Clay County after a judge ruled there was too much pre-trial publicity in Volusia County.
Investigators say Raynor was responding to a "suspicious incident" when he approached Wallace's car. They believe he shot Raynor in the head before fleeing the area.
Raynor was rushed to the hospital, but later died.
Wallace was found in a treehouse in Georgia after fleeing the scene, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Before he was found, there was a reward of $200,000 offered for his capture.