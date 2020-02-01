The judge in Russell Tillis’ death penalty case reluctantly agreed on Thursday to push back his scheduled trial date to May 11.

Jury selection had been set to begin Jan. 13.

The trial has been delayed five times previously, and Circuit Judge Mark Borello expressed frustration with the need for more time.

“He was indicted 2 ½ years ago,” he said, adding, “I stand by 100 percent that the delays in the case are solely and 100 percent attributable to the defendant in the case."

Wednesday’s hearing comes two weeks after the judge found Tillis not competent to represent himself at trial.

Tillis has cycled through roughly a dozen attorneys, and represented himself at points throughout. However, Borello reached his limit on Dec. 19, after Tillis created a disruption during a scheduled deposition. According to an email from a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer assigned to transport jail inmates, Tillis “became belligerent and refused to cooperate during the proceedings.” He said Tillis was deemed “a potential security risk/threat” and was sent back to jail.

Following that email, Borello determined Tillis “is not competent to represent himself” and revoked his right to do so.

Tillis faces the death penalty for allegedly killing Joni Lynn Gunter on Feb. 10, 2016. Tillis' former neighbors called his home a "house of horrors" and say he terrorized their community for years.