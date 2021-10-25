Arrest made in 2016 death of former Marion County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Marquee Williams, was indicted for murder in the first degree with a firearm for the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has officially been indicted for the 2016 killing of Ronnie Charles Damon, a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer.

On Jan. 6, 2016, at approximately 9:49 p.m., MCSO deputies reportedly responded to 301 Larch Road, in Ocala.

Upon their arrival, they found Ronnie Damon dead in the driveway of his home. Deputies say the investigation revealed he had suffered a single gunshot wound. The evidence at the scene indicated that Damon was likely working on his vehicle at or near the time of his death.

As a result of years of investigation, detectives learned that Williams attempted to rob Damon and that during the attempted robbery, Williams shot Damon, causing his death.

The sheriff's office says new leads were recently unearthed by Major Crimes Detective John Lightle and, in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Division, the case was presented to the grand jury last week, which culminated in the issuance of the indictment.

Williams is currently in custody in Collier County for unrelated charges and will be returned to Marion County to face the charge of murder in the first degree.

“As your Sheriff, nothing is more important to me than ensuring that violent criminals are apprehended and brought to justice," said Sheriff Billy Woods said. "There is no statute of limitations for murder and if you take a human life, my detectives and I will work for as long as it takes to see you held accountable...”