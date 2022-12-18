Death investigation underway in Northwest Jacksonville, per JSO

Police are asking for public’s assistance if you have any information related to this incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:14 a.m., police received a call from a citizen about an unresponsive man on the side of the roadway in the 10400 block of Pritchard Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, along with JSO patrol officers responded to the scene and found the man dead. JSO says the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

JSO Homicide Unit and Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are conducting an investigation.

Police are asking for public’s assistance if you have any information related to this incident.

You can call JSO at 904-630-0500, or via Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) if the caller wants to remain anonymous.