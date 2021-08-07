Death investigation underway after man found dead in Jacksonville Heights

Officers found the victim deceased with at least one gunshot wound at the intersection of California Avenue and Noroad.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead in the Jacksonville Heights area Saturday morning.

JSO said officers were dispatched to a person lying in the road at the intersection of California Avenue and Noroad at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased with at least one gunshot wound.

At this time officers are working to quickly identify the victim as well as canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses that may have information regarding this incident.

Some witnesses told police that they heard gunshots early Saturday morning coming from the area where the victim was found.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. You can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.