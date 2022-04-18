Fight at private party in Brunswick turns deadly

A party-goer called 911 and said the victim "fell and busted his head." The blow was fatal.

What Glynn County Police called an "altercation" at a private party resulted in the death of 41-year-old Travis Lee Payne.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to a call in Brunswick, GA, requesting medical attention for an unconscious person, a press release from the Glynn County Police Department stated.

The 911 call said the Payne was intoxicated and "fell and busted his head," the police said. But when investigators arrived on the scene later that night, they found out that Payn e was attending a private party when he got into a fight with another male.

During the fight, Payne fell and hit his head on concrete, police said. Soon, the injury would kill him.

By 1:01 a.m., he was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick. Life saving measures were attempted, but Payne was pronounced dead at the hospital.