JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside early Friday morning, marking the 10th homicide in the first 24 days of the year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after midnight in the 400 block of Broward Street.

Police say it all started with a verbal altercation before shots were fired.

One man was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan in connection to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

