Two in custody after deadly shooting in quiet Orange Park neighborhood, deputies say

Two 17-year-olds were identified as persons of interest by deputies. Following the interviews, they were subsequently arrested.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about this incident)

Clay County deputies are now saying Sunday’s death investigation in the area of Clermont Avenue in Orange Park was the result of a deadly shooting.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says around 12:05 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a call in regard to a dead man in the area of Bonnlyn Drive and Clermont Avenue South in Orange Park.

Deputies responded to the scene and were able to confirm that there was a dead man present with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two 17-year-olds were identified as persons of interest by deputies. Following the interviews, they were subsequently arrested.

Deputies say one of the boys was charged with murder and the other was charged with evidence tampering and accessory to murder.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until it can be confirmed by the medical examiner, says CCSO.

The investigation revealed that there was ongoing animosity between the suspects and the victim, and that this shooting was the result of a prior dispute between the parties, deputies say.