States Attorney: Jacksonville officers cleared in deadly shooting of armed man checking on vehicle blocking driveway

An unmarked police vehicle, headlights on, parked in front Justin Reed's driveway. He brought a gun outside to check on it and was killed by two JSO officers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: The following article contains language some may find offensive.

The State Attorney's Office said Monday that two Jacksonville officers were justified in killing Justin Reed, 34, on Nov. 4, 2020. He was shot to death by officers G.A Taylor and M.L Mullis in Jacksonville's Panama Park neighborhood.

"Detective Fields pulled onto 63rd Street and legally parked on the street, in front of 508 East 63rd Street to wait for other detectives who were coming to investigate gang activity nearby," according to a State Attorney's Office report released Monday.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle, headlights on, was parked and blocking Reed's driveway. It was 10 p.m. Reed was not the subject of the investigation, police have said.

"Less than two minutes later, Reed came from behind the house at 508 East 61st Street and approached the officers' SUV armed with a 7.62x39 SKS, high-powered rifle with an extended magazine. Reed came up to the SUV and yelled, 'Who the fuck are you looking for?' while banging the barrel of the rifle on the hood of the SUV," the report states.

Officer Taylor reportedly drew his gun and rolled down his window so that Reed could see they were the police. The report states Taylor ordered Reed to drop his rifle but Reed ignored his commands and continued to point the rifle at the officers, before they shot him.

The report states that Officers Taylor and Mullis were wearing body cameras, but the cameras were not activated because the officers were not engaged in police activity while they were sitting in the SVU waiting for other officers.

Reed's fiancée, Shakeisha Watson, told First Coast News in the days after the shooting, that the officers did not identify themselves. The State Attorney's Office report states that Watson gave investigators conflicting testimony.

"Each time, she told a different version of events. Her stories were both inconsistent with one another and refuted by the evidence and video footage of the shooting," the report states.

Police initially said they didn't believe Reed fired his weapon at the officers, but "in the weeks following the incident, Detective Fields noticed bullet damage to the roof of his SUV ... enhanced ... security video ... shows that Reed fired his rifle at the police vehicle during the incident but was not the first to fire," the report states.

Surveillance video from Temple Gospel Church, located across the street, shows Reed peering out from behind a home at the unmarked vehicle blocking his driveway before approaching it.



The report concludes: " ... our review of applicable Florida law, Officer Taylor and Officer Mullis' use of deadly force was justified. We will take no further action in this matter."

***WARNING: The video ends several seconds before Reed is shot. However, it still may be disturbing to some.

The Medical Examiner determined Reed was struck 12 times by police gunfire, the report states. A toxicological screen showed that Reed had THC and Eutylone, also known as bath salts, in his system, the report states.

The report says Reed had four felony convictions and as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from having a gun.

Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier said Reed should not have went outside with a gun to confront the unknown vehicle. "He should've called 911," Frazier told First Coast News on Monday. He also said trust issues between JSO and the Black community is a barrier for many to call 911 for help.

Frazier, leader of the Northside Coalition, also wonders if the situation might have been different had it occurred in another community, such as Mandarin. There, he said officers may be more proactive in approaching a resident to say what they're doing.

"This could've ended much differently if they (police) just let him know, 'we have an investigation going on ... you're not under investigation. They could've handled this differently, but he (Reed) should've called 911."