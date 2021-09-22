Deputies: Man wanted for deadly hit-and-run in Putnam arrested after masturbation incident

Police say Wiggins' arrest was made possible due to a Crime Stoppers tip.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted out of Putnam County for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death has been arrested in Panama City, according to a Facebook post by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Homer Wiggins Jr., 39, was arrested Saturday evening by Panama City Police Department.

Wiggins fled Putnam County after detectives received two felony warrants for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death and injury on August 29, according to deputies.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, an officer in Panama City reportedly saw Wiggins masturbating while laying on an outside deck near a restaurant. The officer approached Wiggins and after searching Wiggins's name, the officer found that he had warrants out for his arrest.

Due to Wiggins having first and second-degree felony charges, deputies say Panama City Police Department declined additional charges on Wiggins for the masturbation.

Wiggins will be extradited back to Putnam County to face charges in the death of a Crescent City man back on June 6.

Officers say on that date, Wiggins was driving a vehicle southbound on Paradise Lakes Avenue at about 3 a.m. when he reportedly struck a pedestrian who was also in the southbound lane.

Wiggins then left the scene of the crime, according to the report.