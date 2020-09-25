Dead body found in water near Blanding and Argyle Forest Boulevards

The cause of death isn't known at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A person was found dead in the water near Blanding and Argyle Forest Boulevard Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they were called out to the area around 6 p.m. Police say a person fishing from a boat saw the body and notified the police.

JSO's Dive Team was able to secure the body out of the water, which was then transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.

At this time, the cause of death to the victim isn't known. Police also don't know if foul play was involved.