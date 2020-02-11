DCPS releases employee arrested on charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's online inmate search shows James Michael Coney was arrested Nov. 1 on armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools released one of its employees Monday after the employee was arrested on charges of armed burglary and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's online inmate search shows 35-year-old James Michael Coney was arrested Nov. 1 on the aforementioned charges. His bond is set at $30,009.

According to DCPS, Coney had worked full time with the district as a paraprofessional and football coach at Oceanway Middle School since Aug. 3. The district's spokesperson said personnel records show Coney had previously served as a part-time coach from July 2009 to April 2015 and again from Oct. 28, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

During Coney's times as a paraprofessional, the spokesperson said he had been moved to duties without student contact from Oct. 5 to Oct. 25 due to a professional standards investigation. The investigation stemmed from allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a student during an altercation, the spokesperson said.