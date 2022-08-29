Mother suing Jacksonville daycare after child allegedly suffers busted lip, concussion

The plaintiff, who is also the victim's mother, is seeing damages in excess of $30,000 from 'Kid Kingdom.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A daycare on Jacksonville Westside is being sued for the alleged abuse of a child, according to a complaint filed by Morgan & Morgan.

The plaintiff, who is also the victim's mother, is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 from 'Kid Kingdom.'

The complaint says Kid Kingdom owned and/or operated a child care facility located at 8720 Collins Road in Jacksonville. This is the same address as Kid City USA located in Oakleaf.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff’s child attended Kid Kingdom, where they sustained several injuries to the face, including a black eye, a busted lip, and injuries to the head, one of which was later diagnosed as a concussion, between December 1, 2021, and July 14, 2022

The complaint alleges that Kid Kingdom allegedly failed to properly inform and provide incident reports of each injury to the plaintiff, as required by law.

The complaint references a report by the Florida Department of Children and Families that reportedly says underage employees were put into classrooms with infants and young toddlers with no training and lacked the required certifications.

A statement is below from Morgan & Morgan attorneys Ultima Morgan and Sarah Foster:

“The lawsuit alleges that Kid Kingdom failed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for the children in its care. Like many working parents, our client trusted the caregivers at the daycare to watch and protect her child while she was at work. To see your child injured is difficult enough, but to have it happen with little to no explanation and as a result of alleged negligence, is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Their alleged negligence has left this child with long-lasting injuries. We will fight to hold Kid Kingdom accountable and ensure that no other child faces abuse at these childcare providers’ hands.”