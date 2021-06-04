10 jurors chosen in death penalty trial of man accused in 'House of Horrors' killing

Attorneys question first 30 jurors in the murder, kidnapping and sex trafficking trial of Russell Tillis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jury selection in the death penalty trial of Russell Tillis got underway Monday morning, the first capital murder case in Duval County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 59-year-old Tillis is accused of killing and dismembering 30-year-old Joni Gunter roughly six years ago, and burying her remains in his Southside backyard.

The high-profile case has received years of media attention, but only three of 30 potential jurors Monday had heard his name or news reports about his Southside home, which neighbors dubbed the “House of Horrors.”

By day’s end, 10 jurors were selected, with two more jurors and four alternates needed, a process that resumes Tuesday morning.

Tillis’ attorney Allison Miller spent the day questioning potential jurors about their views on the death penalty, her line of questioning reflecting just how difficult the facts of the case are.

Tills is accused of murder, sex trafficking and abuse of a death body – charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors will also be allowed to introduce Tillis’ past convictions for kidnapping, attempted rape and child abuse, as well as the testimony of an adult woman who says he held her captive and raped her.

Miller told potential jurors all those facts – “hypothetically” – and asked what they would consider appropriate punishment. Several jurors said based on those facts, they would “start with death,” and would need to be convinced otherwise. Others said they would want to know if the defendant showed remorse or suffered extreme childhood trauma.

Of the 10 jurors selected Monday, seven said they were at least a “5” on a scale of 1-10 in favor of the death penalty. One answered that on a scale of 1-10, he was an 11.

In her questioning, Miller employed what’s known as The Colorado Method – a defense tactic that aims to both educate and vet jurors in death penalty cases. She explained that a death verdict is never required, and is instead a personal moral decision.

She also made each potential juror pledge not to bully -- or be bullied by – other jurors during deliberations.

“Death is never required -- not in this case, not in the worst case imaginable,” Miller said. “The court is satisfied with a life sentence.”

She told jurors that a mitigating factor is subjective -- anything from “a glimpse between the defendant and his mom, or your own sense of mercy. It has to do with your brain, but also your heart and gut and feelings on this. And there is no right or wrong answer.”

Miller challenged prosecutors' decision to strike three Black jurors via discretionary (preemptory) challenges, asking for a “race neutral justification" for their removal. Circuit Judge Mark Borello determined all were legitimately stricken, and noted defense attorneys also struck one Black juror and that both sides jointly agreed to strike another Black juror.

The panel of 10 jurors selected Monday includes 8 white females, one black male and one white male.

Questioning of a second panel of 30 potential jurors begins Tuesday morning at 9 am. Attorneys must still select 2 more jurors and four alternates.