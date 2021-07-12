Watch Live: Day 2 of testimony in Kimberly Kessler murder trial

Kimberly Kessler is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, who was reported missing in May of 2018. Cummings' body has never been found.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Day two of testimony resumes Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nassau County woman accused of killing her Yulee hair salon coworker.

On Monday, attorneys said blood spattered throughout the salon is evidence of a fight between Kessler and her alleged victim.

Warning: Some descriptions of evidence below may include graphic content that may be disturbing to readers.

LIVE UPDATES

8:36 a.m.: Kessler's defense team again renews its motion for a new psychiatric evaluation due to her "continuing behavior and the inability to discuss the pending trial with counsel." Judge Daniel says Kessler's behavior is the same behavior that has already been analyzed by doctors and does not merit a new evaluation.

8:34 a.m.: Kessler is brought into the courtroom and tells tells the judge "I refuse counsel," calling her representation "injustice" and again claiming public defender Jordan Beard is Cummings' cousin. The two are not related.

The judge has Kessler removed from the courtroom for refusing to cooperate and says again that if she changes her mind, she may return to the courtroom.

8:30 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume.

Kessler was escorted out of court first thing after an outburst caused a distraction in the courtroom.