Live Updates: Day 1 of jury selection begins in the murder trial for Kimberly Kessler

Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial for Kimberly Kessler, the woman accused of killing her co-worker in 2018.

Kessler is charged with murder in the disappearance of Nassau County mother and hairstylist Joleen Cummings. Cummings' body has never been found.

Leading up to the trial, Kessler's mental health has been an issue since her arrest. Many factors have played into this including a hunger strike, the alleged spreading and throwing of feces, screaming and multiple outbursts in court.

After testimony from multiple correctional officers, the judge deemed Kessler competent to stand trial. Kessler has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is expected to last one week and the trial is scheduled to start on Dec. 6.

Ahead of the trial, the court sent out 600 juror summonses and has pre-qualified about 300 people. Attorneys will begin vetting jurors with four groups of 30 each day at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The judge wants to get 60 potential jurors in place to begin phase two of jury selection (strikes). If they don’t have enough at the end of the first two days, they will begin again Wednesday morning with the next two groups of 30.

Court will start at 8:30 a.m. each day and go until 5:30 p.m.

