Day 1: Jurors seated in trial of Darryl Daniels, disgraced ex-Clay County sheriff

Darryl Daniels's arrest came after a sex scandal investigation. He was charged with three counts of lying to law enforcement and one count of evidence tampering.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Six jurors have been seated in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Over 200 potential jurors showed up to be considered Monday, and that group was narrowed down to six jurors and two alternates.

The seated jurors include four white women and two Black men. There is also a white man and white female included as alternates

Judge Lee Smith from St. Johns County is presiding over the case, which is taking place in Clay County. The court's task Monday was to find six people to serve on the jury, plus two alternates.

The Clay County Clerk of Courts public information officer says about 200 people showed up for jury duty out of more than 300 jury summonses sent.

Around half of the potential jurors were dismissed quickly.

Most people had heard about the case on the news, but still said they didn't know much about it and felt they could be fair. The jurors who said they had an opinion and could not be fair were stricken first.

One woman was an attorney. The judge followed up with her, however, she ended up getting removed when she said she was disappointed learning about the case. At this, Daniels looked up at her, gave a nod, and appeared to take some notes.

Daniels appeared relaxed and at the start of the morning, seated between his two defense attorneys, busied himself taking notes.



Daniels pled not guilty to three counts of lying to law enforcement and one count of evidence tampering, charges brought against him following a sex scandal investigation. According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, Daniels instructed his officers to arrest his former lover, Cierra Smith, accusing her of stalking. She was detained, but never charged.

The investigation found the two had exchanged sexually explicit messages, videos and images and that Daniels had sent Smith $30,000 worth of Cash App transfers, according to documents.

Daniels admitted to having an affair with Smith for several years, beginning when he was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer.