Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

A police report says on Jan. 21, officers were dispatched to the Dave and Busters location at 7025 Salisbury Road in reference to a battery with injuries.

The first officer to arrive on the scene reported that one person was unresponsive with no pulse. The report says that JFRD arrived and performed CPR as they were transporting the victim to the hospital.

A witness told police that Bentley-Russell was already in a bad mood and had been working all day already. The witness said that somebody said something to get him even more agitated and heard Cordell say, "I'm a grown a** man!".

The information in the report is largely redacted, but it appears that is when the fight took place.

The witness says he rushed over to the victim to try and help him, but he began foaming at the mouth.

Police say an update on the victim from hospital staff stated that he had a pulse but that he was "brain-dead".

JSO says Bentley-Russell was later taken into custody at his sister's home without incident.