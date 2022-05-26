x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Dateline Jacksonville: Roundup of in-depth news stories and investigative reports

From good stories to bad ones and everything in between, Dateline Jacksonville is an hour full of interesting and informative stories about our community.
Credit: Stephanie Danley
Jacksonville turns 198.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has no shortage of stories. From good ones to bad ones and everything in between, Dateline Jacksonville is an hour full of interesting and informative stories about our community.

You'll learn about ways to help save the manatees, hear from a mother who's experienced loss, and even watch an exclusive interview with The Voice superstar, Paris Winningham.

Watch the full special Thursday night on WTLV.

Here are the stories referenced in the special:

RELATED: SWAT officer fired for being drunk on duty returns to work at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

RELATED: UNSOLVED: She was sent to her room for misbehavior. Downstairs, her mother was being attacked inside their Jacksonville home

RELATED: Wake-Up Call: Atlantic Beach mother reflects on the horror that this drug has had on her family, loss of her son

RELATED: Trafficked in Jacksonville: Survivors share their story after being forced into sex trafficking as children

RELATED: Exclusive: Jacksonville Fire Department grapples with safety, integrity concerns after JFRD officer accused of stalking another

RELATED: Sleeping Safely: Millions of CPAP machines recalled, now what?

RELATED: Jacksonville's Paris Winningham, 'The Voice' star, to release first single

RELATED: Do you have this free scent jar? It could save you heartache when someone goes missing

RELATED: Florida's beloved manatees are dying at a record rate. Their cause of death traces back to humans.

More Videos

More Videos

In Other News

Officer-involved shooting in Moncrief area, no law enforcement injured says source