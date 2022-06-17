JSO officer used database to stalk, harass man connected to former girlfriend, says warrant

The warrant states that Parish used the database on multiple locations to find out where the man was, and even arrested him on two occasions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More details have been released regarding a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer who was charged with a third-degree felony this week after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database dozens of times.

An arrest warrant suggests that Officer Robert Parrish, 34, used the database to track and stalk another man. The warrant states that the man and Parish have a "female companion in common."

The warrant states that Parish used the database on multiple occasions to find out where the man was, and even arrested him on two occasions.

Parrish was arrested Thursday and charged with “offense against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices,” Burgos said during a news conference Thursday. The crime is a third degree felony under Florida state statute, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office will be moving to terminate his employment, JSO says.

Parrish was taken into custody after an investigation by JSO's Integrity and Special investigation unit. He served the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for about eight-and-a-half years, partly as a bailiff, and roughly five years as a police officer.

According to an arrest warrant, on May 4, a citizen made a complaint in reference to being harassed and possibly stalked by JSO Officer Robert Parrish. Due to the allegations being criminal, the case was forwarded to the Integrity Unit.

It was discovered that the citizen and Parrish had a female companion in common, the warrant states. Police say the woman has dated both of them on different occasions throughout the past several years.

The complainant claimed that Parrish would periodically show up at different locations around Jacksonville and confront him. Some interactions would involve Parrish ticketing and/or arresting him, he claims.

He told police he did not know how Parrish would know his location.

A TAR report suggests Parrish queried the man 24 times since 2017. Of those 24 times, 12 of those times were on dates that Parrish was listed as off duty, per JSO timesheets.

The warrant states that Parrish ran his name over 60 times since 2017, in a separate JSO database (Master Name Index) which is also restricted and only to be accessed for work purposes.

Parrish declined an opportunity to explain his actions

This marks the fifth JSO employee arrested in 2022. Three police officers and two corrections officers.

Burgos said the databases Parrish accessed are secure and that when officers use these databases inappropriately, JSO takes actions like the arrest Thursday.