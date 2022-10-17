x
Crime

Suspect in 2021 Jacksonville shooting death arrested in Virginia

Darien Howard, 31, is charged with 2nd degree murder in a June 9, 2021 shooting death in Jacksonville. He was arrested Monday in Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused in a Jacksonville shooting death last year was arrested Monday in Virginia. Darien Howard is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death that occurred June 9, 2021 in the 3500 block of Townsend Boulevard, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to that area for a shooting and found the victim in a parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

Investigators identified Howard as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his arrest. With the assistance of the Newport News (Va.) Police Department, he was arrested in Virginia, the news release states. The suspect has be extradited back to Jacksonville.

