Suspect in 2021 Jacksonville shooting death arrested in Virginia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused in a Jacksonville shooting death last year was arrested Monday in Virginia. Darien Howard is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death that occurred June 9, 2021 in the 3500 block of Townsend Boulevard, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to that area for a shooting and found the victim in a parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.